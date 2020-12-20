Richmond man hands out gift bags to homeless

Though this holiday season may be a little different this year, it is still a time of giving and sharing good cheer. So, Richmond resident, Shaun Carr, is bringing holiday cheer to a homeless community in Berkeley, impacting people like Matty, who's been on the streets for six years.

"With all of the deaths that have been happening people just give up and people like that inspire us to keep going," Matty, who didn't feel comfortable sharing his last name, tell FOX2.

Now, perhaps more than ever, the world needs comfort and joy, and for Matty and others in the homeless camp along I-80, that came in the form of gift bags Sunday afternoon.

But Carr didn't put the gift bags together on his own.

"I feel, inside I got choked up because I came up with an idea and everyone was just like yes we need something to do and we want to help," Carr says.

A little help during the holidays goes a long way when you're homeless. A sentiment Carr, a combat vet, says he recalls from his time on the streets.

"I’ve experienced all of this especially with the holidays and everything you’re super lonely," Carr says, "and you feel like nobody is looking out for you and nobody wants to help you."

Just days before the holiday help arrived.

As a group of Bay Area rsidents and business owners went to work, creating goodie bags with water, food, masks, and so much more.

But, this isn't the first time Shaun took up this mission. Last year, he dropped off 150 bags. This year it was 200!

"We weren’t sure about doing it because of the pandemic but then we realized it was more important to do," Carr says.

"Last year there was 15 tents, it’s a city right now," he adds. "it’s crazy. It’s a pandemic of its own,"

In a yea that's been tough for everyone, getting through the rest of the year together can help make spirits brights this holiday season.

"It feels good, it feels good. It helps," Matty says.

Shaun tells FOX2 that he's plans to do the giveway next year. This time, he hopes to double his efforts.