Richmond police ask help locating two missing girls

Richmond police are asking the public's help in locating two missing 11-year-old girls Thursday night.

Police said they believe the girls are with one another and are possibly in the Richmond area.

11-year-old Zxitlali Serrano is described as a Hispanic female, 5'2", 100 pounds, with black hair, green eyes, and was last seen wearing black clothing and black boots.

11-year-old Lizzy Madrid-Orellina is a Hispanic female, 5'3", 100 pounds, with black hair with a red stripe in it, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing all black clothing.

KTVU has reached out to Richmond P.D. for more details including when the girls went missing, but has not yet heard back.

If you have seen the girls or know of their location, call Richmond Police Department: (510)233-1214.