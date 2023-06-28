Richmond police fatally shoot armed person while serving search warrant

An alleged armed person was shot and killed by Richmond police on Wednesday morning during the execution of a search warrant, according to authorities.

The shooting took place around 9 a.m. at a residence in the 1200 block of Sanderling Island. Officers from the Richmond Police Department's Detective Division were serving the search warrant at the home when they encountered an armed person inside who was threatening them, police officials said.

Featured article

Sgt. Donald Patchin stated that the officers feared for their lives during the encounter, leading them to open fire and ultimately kill the alleged armed person.

None of the officers involved were injured during the incident.

Patchin said the search warrant was related to an incident over the weekend where a firearm was brandished.

In accordance with the protocol in Contra Costa County regarding fatal police shootings, the district attorney

's office will conduct a joint investigation with the police department's homicide unit.