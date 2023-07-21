Richmond-San Rafael Bridge's eastbound lanes remain shutdown late Friday evening

Traffic came to a standstill on part of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Friday afternoon due to a person experiencing a mental health emergency, authorities say. As a result, some drivers say they've spent up to six hours sitting in traffic.

The California Highway Patrol reported that all lanes of eastbound Interstate 580 on the bridge were blocked. CHP said they received a call about the mental health crisis shortly before noon. Officers eventually shut down the lower deck of the bridge.

Eastbound I-580 at Sir Francis Drake and the Main St. and San Quentin on-ramps are also closed.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the eastbound lanes of the bridge were completely empty. Officers said negotiators remain at the scene and are attempting to resolve the situation.

Some travelers stuck in the traffic jam could be seen lingering outside their cars and trucks as they waited for the police activity to be resolved. Some got off 580 to try to wait it out.

"I'd rather wait here than get stuck in the traffic," said Jorg Trujillo. "I just want to wait here until I see traffic moving and then I will move on. What can you do with the traffic? Nothing really."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ All lanes of the eastbound Richmond-San Rafael Bridge were blocked due to a person having a mental health crisis on July 21, 2023, police said. It created a major traffic delay. From: KTVU FOX 2

San Rafael Police Department tweeted at 6:42 p.m. that their city streets were impacted.

There is no estimated time for reopening the eastbound lanes.

A man, who was riding in the bicycle lane when this was happening, described what he saw. He said he saw a young man who seemed distraught.

James Bennett said he saw the distraught person jump down to the lower deck and CHP deputies run down the ramp after him. He walked his bike past this with another person before he continued to ride across. He said traffic at that time was backed up to the Richmond Parkway.

One driver said it took nearly two hours to go from San Rafael to San Francisco. In the city, Gough Street and other city streets leading to the Bay Bridge were impacted.

If you know someone who is struggling with mental health, there is a national hotline for help. The National Mental Health Hotline is 988.