Expand / Collapse search

Richmond police warn of scammer posing as landlord

By Tony Hicks
Published  October 14, 2024 6:57pm PDT
Richmond
Bay City News
article

A "for rent" sign is posted in front of a house on June 15, 2012 in Richmond, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Calif. - Richmond police said a scammer may be renting out local properties posing as a landlord.

The scammer apparently searches Facebook, Craigslist, or anywhere else listings may appear and asks to view a rental. 

The real landlord provides code access to the rental lockbox for independent viewing, and the scammer keeps the code.

The scammer then relists the rental on Facebook and pretends to be the real landlord, even providing lockbox access for interested viewers.

Featured

California's Prop 33 explained: Rent control measure and its impact on renters, landlords
article

California's Prop 33 explained: Rent control measure and its impact on renters, landlords

Proposition 33 addresses rent control in California – or at least how much authority local government has over rent control. Here's what to know.

Once a tenant applies, the scammer charges first month's rent and other fees. The tenant pays, then moves in, since they have access to the lockbox key.

Police said the scammers are crafty, but there are signs you can look for to know if you're dealing with a scammer.

Beware if all communications are electronic and the landlord doesn't have a local representative. Vet each rental agency or landlord by looking up websites, calling office phone numbers, or asking community pages if they have experience with the agency or landlord.   