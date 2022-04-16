Richmond teen found dead from apparent gunshot wound inside vehicle in Livermore, police say

article

Livermore police are investigating a homicide where a 15-year-old girl from Richmond was found unconscious with an apparent gunshot wound inside a vehicle Friday night. Police say a person of interest is in custody.

Just after 8 p.m., police said officers responded to Collier Canyon Road and Meritage Common on the report of an unconscious female with visible injuries inside a vehicle. Police said a resident spotted the girl and called 911.

The victim was pronounced dead shortly after the fire department arrived to the scene. Detectives closed the roadway for several hours as they investigated. Alameda County Coroner's office will determine the cause of death and identity of the victim. The preliminary investigation suggests the victim died from a gunshot wound.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances and motive surrounding this shooting.

Police said they believe this is an isolated incident. This is the city of Livermore's first homicide of 2022. Police did not release any further details as the investigation is ongoing.