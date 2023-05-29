New ride-sharing service in Atlanta takes passenger safety to a whole new level

A new ride-share company is offering more than just a seat in a car. The drivers are armed and highly trained to protect their passengers.

"That means that driver is your official bodyguard, close protection agent," said Kerry KingBrown, the man behind the Black Wolf app.

When customers order a ride through the Black Wolf app, and choose "armed protection driver", they get a driver who is former law enforcement, military, or private security, and carrying a gun.

Inside the car, there are cameras, a first aid kit near the passenger, walkie-talkies and a bullet-proof vest.

"The vest is mainly for if there’s an active shooter running around. We want our client to be safe," said KingBrown.

KingBrown says this isn’t just for celebrities or other high-profile people, it’s for everyone. He has worked in private security for years. He says with the rise in crime; he wanted to find a way for people to get around and keep them safe, especially children.

"Who are getting shot? Who are getting robbed? Who are getting raped? The general public, so that’s who it was created for," said KingBrown.

The cost is a little higher than other ride-share companies, but KingBrown says it’s not just about the ride. The driver will even walk you in to your destination and stay with you for as long as you need him.

"Maybe a little more, but this is about security and safety," said KingBrown.

The Black Wolf app just took its first drive in Atlanta earlier this month and is really taking off. KingBown says plans and people are already in place in other cities including Los Angeles, Dallas and Miami as well as a number of other locations.