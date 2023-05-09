Robert De Niro, 79, recently welcomed 7th child: ‘I just had a baby’

article

Actor Robert De Niro revealed that he recently welcomed his seventh child.

The 79-year-old’s rep confirmed the news to FOX Television Stations Tuesday. His rep did not provide any additional information.

The news was revealed during a sitdown interview with ET Canada Monday while the actor was discussing parenting and his most recent film "About My Father."

When the interviewer asked De Niro about his six children, he corrected, "Seven, actually."

"I just had a baby," he continued.

Robert De Niro attends the Premiere of Netflix's "The Irishman" at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The "Raging Bull" and "Taxi Driver" star, known for acting in more than 150 film and television projects, has six other children from previous marriages and relationships.

De Niro and his first wife,Diahnne Abbott, are parents to daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46. In 1995, he also welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with model and actress Toukie Smith. In addition, De Niro shares son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen Grace, 11, with his ex-wife Grace Hightower.

