Robert De Niro reveals baby girl's name and shares first photo

Robert De Niro is sharing the first details about his new baby after recently revealing he'd welcomed his seventh child at the age of 79.

He and girlfriend Tiffany Chen were very private about the pregnancy and the birth of the child with De Niro only revealing the news when a reporter began a question about his six children – he corrected the comment to clarify that he actually has seven.

Now the proud dad has shared they welcomed a baby girl.

Her name is Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, and Chen gave birth on April 6, as he told Gayle King on CBS Mornings. At birth, their daughter weighed 8 lbs., 6 oz.

He also shared a photo of little Gia wearing pink and white striped footed pajamas.

According to King, the couple is "over the moon" about their new daughter.

As he explained when confronted by King, who had just interviewed him before he made the announcement, he’d been quiet about the baby because he didn’t want to take focus away from the subject of the interview, his upcoming film called "About My Father."

However, when the other reporter directly referenced his six children, he didn’t feel comfortable denying the baby’s existence, either.

Robert De Niro, pictured at his "About My Father" premiere in New York has revealed he and Tiffany Chen welcomed a baby girl. (Dia Dipasupil)

He confirmed to King that the baby was planned, telling her that they both wanted to have a child together.

After making his first public confirmation of the baby's arrival, some of his past and present costars spoke out about his new arrival, praising him and Chen for the "wonderful" news.

Billy Crystal , De Niro's longtime friend and costar in the films "Analyze This" and "Analyze That," spoke to People at a movie screening last night, saying, "I was with him two weeks before the baby was born. You know, it's amazing."

He mentioned Chen, a martial arts instructor De Niro originally met on the set of 2015's "The Intern," and how she and his friend "just love each other, and they want to do this together. I think it's a beautiful thing. It's wonderful."

Robert De Niro was photographed on the set of his 2015 film "The Intern," getting tai chi lessons from Tiffany Chen (left). (Alamy)

Sebastian Maniscalco, an actor who plays De Niro's son in "About My Father," told Page Six that the news is "great," and that he learned about the baby "just like everybody else."

He continued, "I have two kids myself. I’m an older dad, I’m 50, I have a 3-year-old son, so I know about being an older father. I’m not as mobile as maybe some of the younger guys out there but yeah, congratulations to him and his family. It’s a special moment."

Another "About My Father" star, 41-year-old Anders Holm, said, "Hey man, I love it. I got a 1-and-a-half-year-old. I hope we can get the kids together and have a good time!"

Robert De Niro during the red carpet for "About My Father" Chicago Premiere at the AMC River East on May 06, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

Kim Cattrall , yet another star of the film, gushed, "God bless him, his significant other. Tiffany is such a beautiful woman. She came to the set once with her family and watched filming, and she was gorgeous and sweet. I'm happy for both of them."

De Niro's previous six children are with three separate women.

With his ex-wife Diahnne Abbott, to whom he was married from 1976-1988, he has daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46. He adopted Drena while married to Abbott.

He shares twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27 with ex Toukie Smith, as well as Elliot, 24 and Helen Grace, 11 with his second ex-wife, Grace Hightower . The two were married from 1997-2018, ending their relationship in a contentious divorce.

