Robin Williams’ Tiburon home on the market for $7.25 million

The home of late actor Robin Williams hit the market for $7.25 million.

The Paradise Cay estate sits along the Tiburon Peninsula with incredible views of the San Francisco Bay, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 6,500-square foot Mediterranean style home has an abundance of space. The single-level home features six bedrooms, including a sprawling master suite, 6.5 bathrooms, and a wood-paneled library.

The home boasts a stone patio complete with a swimming pool and spa.

According to the LA Times, Williams, a graduate of Redwood High School in Marin County, bought the property in 2008 for $4.05 million.

Esteemed as one of the greatest entertainers the world has ever seen, Williams settled in the home before his passing.

