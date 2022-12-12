Rock slide slows traffic, damages cars on US Highway 101 in Marin County

Large rocks came tumbling down on US Highway 101 Monday morning, making the southbound lanes impassable through Marin City.

The California Highway Patrol reported the rock slide about 5 a.m. at Rodeo Avenue.

At that hour, several cars called the CHP to report not being able to drive through the rocks; one car sustained major damage. Other drivers reported flat tires.

Fire crews were initially unable to move the rocks since they were so heavy, the CHP log showed.

But by 7 a.m., crews had removed the rocks and traffic was able to pass through.