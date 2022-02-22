Rogue fireworks display blocks traffic on Bay Bridge

Videos on social media show an unsanctioned, yet elaborate, fireworks display happening on the Bay Bridge Tuesday evening. The display apparently blocked traffic along the western span of the bridge headed into San Francisco.

A resident of a building near the bridge told KTVU they heard engines revving just before the display and they posted video to Instagram.

Other videos surfaced around 8 p.m.

It is not clear who set off these fireworks or why. KTVU has reached out to California Highway Patrol who said they received a call about it. The display went off around 7:41 p.m. When they arrived they stopped traffic for about four minutes as they assessed the situation, which had mostly cleared. Traffic was let through following the illegal show. No arrests have been made.