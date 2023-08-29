Rohnert Park man arrested, suspected of possessing fentanyl amounting to 18,000 lethal doses

article

Authorities arrested a 26-year-old Rohnert Park man and seized a large cache of suspected fentanyl, an amount equivalent to 18,000 lethal doses of the potent drug.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said its Community Oriented Problem-Solving (COPS) team, along with agents from the Sonoma County Probation Department and Homeland Security Investigations carried out a probation search in the city that led to the arrest of Justin Costabile.

Investigators said the suspect was found to be in possession of 36 grams of suspected fentanyl. Just two milligrams of fentanyl, a small amount that fits on the tip of a pencil, was considered a potentially deadly dose, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Agents also recovered multiple pills of prescription medication, ketamine, liquid morphine, hydrocodone syrup and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Costabile was arrested on charges of possession narcotics for sale and felony violation of probation.

Anyone with information related to the case was urged to contact Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Officer Chris Snyder at 707-584-2600.