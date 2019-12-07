Rohnert Park police search for credit union robbery suspect

article

Police are looking for the man who held up a Patelco Credit Union branch on Golf Course Drive in Rohnert Park Saturday morning, officers said.

Police were called shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday after a man entered the building and gave one of the tellers a note demanding cash. Police said the suspect made no mention of a weapon of any kind.

The teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money, and the suspect exited and walked across the credit union parking lot to Golf Course Avenue.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to contact the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety's investigations unit at (707) 584-2630, or leave a tip at (707) 584-COPS or at crimetips@rpcity.org.