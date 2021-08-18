Rosemary Orozco shares quick and easy shrimp fajita recipe

article

Celebrate National Fajitas Day on August 18 with a fajitas fiesta with friends and family with a favorite shrimp version of the classic dish from Mornings On 2’s Rosemary Orozco.

Tasty Shrimp Fajitas

Ingredients

1 pound large shrimp (peeled & deveined)

1 tablespoon chili powder

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons oil divided

1 red bell pepper sliced

1 yellow bell pepper sliced

1 medium onion sliced

Optional toppings: avocado, cilantro, sour cream, salsa, jalapenos

Instructions

Add shrimp to a large bowl and season with chili powder, paprika, onion powder, cumin, garlic powder, salt and pepper.

In a large skillet, (I use cast iron,) add 1 tablespoon oil, bell peppers, and onion. Saute on medium high heat until tender about 5-7 minutes. Slide to the side of the skillet. dad 1 tablespoon oil and shrimp and cook for 2-3 minutes or until no longer pink.

Serve in flour or corn tortillas with optional toppings… Enjoy!

See more recipes from KTVU's ancjors and reporters

Variations

Advertisement

Lastly, your choice of meat or veggies can be used in place of shrimp if you prefer.