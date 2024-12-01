Row team's boat capsizes on Brisbane Marina

article

Over a dozen people were rescued after their boat capsized near the Brisbane Marina Saturday morning.

Brisbane police received a distress call around 8:45 a.m. about the overturned boat and people in the water.

When they arrived, they learned that 18 people were on a row team and that their boat capsized north of the marina.

Fifteen were rescued by Brisbane police with South San Francisco Fire and Oyster Point Harbor Patrol. The remaining three were recovered by the Brisbane Harbormaster.

All 18 people were evaluated by medical personnel and were determined to be fine.

