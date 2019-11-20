Expand / Collapse search

Russian River area discounts and upcoming events

Published 
KTVU FOX 2

OAKLAND, Calif. - Deals for Russian River Visitors

  • Autocamp “glamping” – Midweek retreat 20% off Sun-Thur now through March31st, 2020 book on-line at autocamp.com use rate code ACMIDW
  • Bill’s Taxi – 20% off wine tours
  • Brot modern German – buy $100 gift certificates and receive $20 off coupon
  • Boon Hotel & Spa - $175 any room weekday special – 20% off spa treatments
  • Cottages on River Road – Stay one night, get second night ½ off through May 1st
  • Creekside Inn & Resort – 20% discount
  • Fern Grove Inn – Off-season rates plus stay three nights, get one night free
  • June Bug Skin & Body – Buy one get one on any service
  • R3 hotel & resort – Off-season rates
  • Timberline restaurant – 10% off any food purchase
  • The Woods resort – 10% off current room rates

Upcoming Town Events

  • Artwalk – downtown every 1st Friday 3pm – 8 pm
  • Lights! Santa! Holiday cheer! December 5th @ 5pm, 7pm – old fashioned tree lighting in the plaza
  • Parade of Lights holiday parade December 7th @ 7 pm
  • Book hotels and vacation rentals soon for Christmas and New Year’s Eve before they sell out!

www.russianriverchamberofcommerce.com