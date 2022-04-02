Russian River Brewing releasing beers for Ukraine

Some breweries here in the Bay Area are creating beers specifically to raise money for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Russian River Brewing in Santa Rosa is one of those beer makers taking part, and they are releasing two beers this weekend.

This is part of an international effort among brewers to help raise funds for relief in Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia.

Pravda, a brewery in Lviv, Ukraine, issued the call to action and many hopped to action.

One of the two limited edition Russian River varieties follows a Ukrainian recipe.

Large crowds are expected at Russian River's sites in the North Bay because these humanitarian brews are being released while the highly coveted Pliny the Younger beer is also on tap.

Fieldwork Brewing in Berkeley has also participated in the effort to help Ukraine with a special concoction.