Berkeley brewery releases beer in support of Ukraine

A Berkeley brewery just released a new beer in support of Ukraine.

The beer is called "Slava Ukraini" and was brewed at Fieldwork in West Berkeley.

It’s a pale European lager using hops from Poland.

Ahead of its release, Fieldwork donated $10,000 to the nonprofit World Central Kitchen, which provides warm meals to refugees. Managers said they wanted to create this beer to raise awareness about the invasion of Ukraine and encourage customers to make a donation as well.

"We saw what was going on in Ukraine and were devastated by that. We were very concerned for those refugees and were really inspired by World Central Kitchen," said General Manager Matthew Porcelli. "So we wanted to give back where we can."

Cans arrived at the Berkeley taproom this week.

Fieldwork has several other Bay Area locations – in San Ramon, San Mateo, Corte Madera and Napa.