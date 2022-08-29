Sac-a-tomato! Truck carrying tomato load overturns on I-80

Holy tomatoes!

A truck carrying a massive load of tomatoes overturned on Interstate 80 near Vacaville early Monday morning, thwarting traffic for Bay Area commuters trying to get to Sacramento.

The truck crashed into the center divide and overturned on eastbound I-80 near Davis, involving three cars about 5 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.

No injuries were immediately reported but commuters complained of heavy traffic and were forced to find alternate routes to the state's Capitol.

While definitely frustrating for drivers, the internet still kept its sense of humor.

"I'm stuck in traffic," someone posted on KTVU's Instagram page. "Ya'll go ahead and I'll ketchup."

A truck carrying a massive load of tomatoes overturned on Interstate 80 near Vacaville early Monday morning, thwarting traffic for Bay Area commuters trying to get to Sacramento. Aug. 29, 2022 Photo: KCRA

