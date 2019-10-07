Sacramento Uber driver in medical coma after rider attack

A California Uber driver is in a coma induced by doctors because of a heart attack he suffered after an altercation with a knife-wielding passenger.

Officials and his wife say Joseph McVey had a heart attack after fending off a knife attack by a rider in Sacramento Sunday night.

Hollie McVey says her husband had only been driving for Uber for a couple of months before the attack.

"I was just in disbelief. I was like you're kidding me. He coded?" she said. "And now he's had this massive heart attack?"

She added: "If they can't do anything to keep them safe, at least if something does happen, they need to have some financial protection for them."

The Sacramento Police Department says 43-year-old Cedric Jeter was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats and resisting arrest.

Police say the men began arguing after reaching Jeter's destination.

Authorities say Jeter was swinging a knife at McVey when police arrived around 10 p.m.

Police say McVey had no injuries when he gave his victim statement.

Fox 40 contributed to this report.