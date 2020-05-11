Saddle Rack, popular country music bar, announces closure

Fremont's well-known country music venue and bar Saddle Rack has announced that is closing permanently due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The nearly 44-year-old bar, which opened originally in San Jose, will not reopen when the shelter-in-place restrictions are lifted, the bar's management announced on Facebook.

"The future of The Saddle Rack and our industry is incredibly uncertain during these times," the message said. "Over the past 8 weeks our management team has tried their best to evolve our business in a way that stays true to our almost 44 year heritage. We have been unable to come up with a viable solution to reopen The Saddle Rack while ensuring the safety of our family."

The bar became a popular destination with its line dancing and mechanical bull ride.