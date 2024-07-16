Salesforce slashes hundreds of jobs this month

Salesforce has cut hundreds of jobs this month in its latest round of layoffs.

This follows a reduction of 700 positions earlier in the year and the loss of nearly 10% of its workforce at the start of 2023. In July, the San Francisco-based company eliminated 300 jobs.

The layoffs are part of an effort to streamline operations, Bloomberg reports.

A Salesforce spokesperson told Bloomberg in a statement, "Like any healthy business, we continuously assess whether we have the right structure in place to best serve our customers and fuel growth areas. In some cases, that leads to roles being eliminated."

Other companies in the technology sector are also making significant cuts. Intuit Inc. announced last week its plan to cut 1,800 workers. OpenText Corp. and UiPath Inc. have also indicated plans to reduce their workforce.

The specific number of jobs cut at Salesforce's San Francisco headquarters has not been disclosed.