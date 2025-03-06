Salesforce TDX conference underway in San Francisco

The Brief The TDX conference runs through Thursday. Salesforce says its AI agents are ready to augment the way we work, doing away with a lot of the time-consuming tasks. Dreamforce, Salesforce's biggest conference, will return in the fall.



Salesforce TDX conference is underway in San Francisco and the focus is artificial intelligence.

The emphasis is on learning how to integrate this new technology into our lives.

A lot of those attending the conference are learning exactly that, how AI can assist in our daily lives, and conference-goers say in many cases, we're already interacting with AI regularly.

Inside San Francisco's Moscone West Convention Center, developers are attending Salesforce's TDX conference, working on customizing customer interaction using the latest in artificial intelligence.

‘It’s answering questions'

Dig deeper:

Sanjna Parulekar from Salesforce, said Salesforce agents, employing artificial intelligence, are already working to improve customer experiences.

"Everyone here, they're not as comfortable as you'd think with all the changes that are coming," said Parulekar. "So, they're here to learn about them so they can go back to their companies and say 'Hey, I know exactly how these technologies work, and we can use them for good within our business.'"

Salesforce says its AI agents are ready to augment the way we work, doing away with a lot of the time-consuming tasks.

"It's answering questions," said Parulekar. "It's taking action on a workflow. It's 'Can you answer my question about a product or return policy, help me make a return? These are easy things in our day-to-day that AI agents can help us do better."

The conference has drawn close to 7,000 attendees.

Chris Stegall is in town from Los Angeles and has already been hard at work creating AI agents.

He said the point of the trip was to learn more about AI and how to apply it to make the office work better.

"The agent I built was one that I built in Slack where I said, 'Hey, has anyone mentioned this? I want to celebrate Tina's win and take her out to lunch. What's her favorite lunch spot?'" said Stegall. "It was like, 'Oh, we've talked about that several times in the chat in the last several months, here's what Tina said,' and I was like, 'great.'"

The conference is just one in what San Francisco Travel says is an increasingly packed calendar, with 32 events already on the books.

The organization says convention business is up 60% over last year. SF Travel said this convention, with its thousands of attendees, is already having a positive economic impact on the city's bottom line, and is an encouraging sign of things to come.

"When we bring these conferences into San Francisco, everybody wins," said Cassandra Costello from SF Travel. "Our small businesses, our neighborhoods, our retail, our accommodations, our arts and culture. We're so thrilled to have these conferences on the books."

The TDX conference runs through Thursday. Dreamforce, Salesforce's biggest conference, will return in the fall.