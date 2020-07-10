Salinas: Alisal school district office closed after 2 employees test positive for COVID-19

article

Two Alisal Union School District employees who work at the

District Office have tested positive for COVID-19, the district's

Superintendent Jim Koenig said on Friday.

One of the employees had been on vacation for two weeks at the

time of the diagnosis and has not returned to work. The other employee is currently self-quarantining at home.

In response, the district office will be closed to the public

until further notice and district office employees will work remotely to prepare for the upcoming school year.

Alisal Union School District plans to reopen for classes on August

5 and has been working with the California Department of Education and other state health officials to develop guidelines that balance health concerns and student needs.

To prepare for the upcoming academic year, the district has

implemented more hand washing and sanitizing at schools, temperature screening procedure and personal protective equipment for all staff. To adhere to social distancing guidelines, campuses will limit the number of students at a given time, limit adult access to campuses and implement strict movement procedures for students and staff on campus.

"Alisal USD officials are fully aware of the evolving nature of

the pandemic and remain committed to remain flexible and evaluate all options," Koenig said in a press release. "Closing the District Office immediately is an example of this prompt response. We remain committed to swift and responsive action, transparency, and open communication with all our stakeholders."

The district will release more detailed information in the coming

days.