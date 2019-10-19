San Bruno elementary school employee arrested for alleged rape of 16-year-old

article

An employee at a San Bruno after school program was arrested on Wednesday for the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old.

Armando Alejandro Quintana, 22, of San Bruno was arrested on suspicion of rape, sexual battery and false imprisonment of a minor, according to the San Bruno Police Department.

On Monday, officers responded to an area hospital on a report a juvenile was being treated for a sexual assault that had occurred a couple days earlier.

Police said the subsequent investigation revealed Quintana forcibly raped the victim. He was taken into custody without incident.

Quintana, a City of San Bruno employee, worked at an after-school program at Belle Air Elementary School, according to police.

Police said the victim in the case was not a student of the after-school program, and there is no indication students in the after-school program were victimized by Quintana.