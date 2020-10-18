San Bruno police investigating shooting in residential neighborhood

article

San Bruno police is investigating several reports of gunshots heard in one neighborhood, saying Saturday evening that at least one suspect fired at a group of people congregating outside an apartment building.

Police responded to the 800 block of Huntington Avenue at 7:44 p.m. Friday.

Police added that everyone fled the scene by the time officers arrived Friday evening.

An occupied residence and at least one vehicle were struck by gunfire.

There are no reports of injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and that Friday evening's incident is believed to be gang-related.