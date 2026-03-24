San Bruno police raise public safety concerns as contract talks stall

The Brief The police union says the department could lose about a dozen officers to higher-paying agencies. Contract talks are at a stalemate after six months of negotiations.



San Bruno police officers and residents are raising concerns about public safety as contract negotiations between the city and the police union remain unresolved.

The department has about 50 sworn officers serving a population of roughly 45,000. Officers say they could lose up to a quarter of the force to higher-paying agencies and retirement, if a deal is not reached.

"We see consequences with experienced officers leaving, essential services are being gutted," said Laura Davis, a San Bruno resident who spoke during public comment. "I’m shocked at the shell game that’s being played in contract negotiations."

The city declared a stalemate earlier this month after the union rejected a tentative agreement. The union says starting salaries of about $112,000 are on the lower end compared to similar agencies in San Mateo County.

"Currently morale is down," said Thomy Ledesma, president of the San Bruno Police Association. "We already lost a dispatcher and an officer to other agencies last month. We have at least five people with applications out to different departments."

The city said the union rejected its offer of 19% to 22% raises over three years.

"Even if we were to get what we wanted, most of our officers wouldn’t be able to afford to buy a home anywhere near here," he said.

Potential impact on services

Union leaders warn that if staffing levels drop further, the department may have to cut services. Those could include responding to burglar alarms without suspect information, as well as school resource officer and narcotics task force positions.

"At stake, the chief is going to have to make some tough decisions," said Marriane Lindblom, secretary of the San Bruno Police Association. "Nonessential services are going to have to be cut."

The union also says the department is down to just three full-time dispatchers, raising additional concerns about response times.

Residents also voiced support for officers at the meeting.

"They deserve to be compensated for the time and effort they put in," said Danny Tomasello of San Bruno. "They’re on the lower end of the totem pole in San Mateo County and put their life on the line."

Mayor Rico Medina encouraged both sides to return to the table.

"If you’re not at the table, there’s no way to have resolve," Medina said.

The city council was expected to continue discussions in closed session Tuesday.