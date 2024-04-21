San Carlos man arrested for allegedly exposing genitalia to high school student

article

Redwood City officers arrested a 63-year-old man on Thursday for allegedly exposing his genitalia to a student in the city in March, police said.

On March 26, Redwood City police were alerted to a report of indecent exposure at Oracle Parkway near Marine Parkway. Officers learned that San Carlos resident Patrick Kessler had allegedly exposed his private parts to an 18-year-old high school student.

On Thursday, detectives arrested Kessler, who was booked into San Mateo County Jail for suspected indecent exposure.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Redwood City police at (650) 780-7669.