San Franciscans honor loved ones in Día de Muertos celebrations

While Día de Muertos is a chance to honor family and friends who have died, those celebrating the two-day holiday remember the joy and love they shared with their loved ones who are no longer here.

Día de Muertos has its roots in Mexican culture. The first day of the holiday is a chance to remember lost children and the second day is to remember all those who have passed away.

Nonprofit Psyched! Radio San Francisco helped organize a celebration in San Francisco's Tenderloin District, complete with ofrendas and altars to leave a note or a favorite food or drink for loved ones.

"When these people pass away, for us, it's not like they're gone forever, they stay with us for the rest of our lives, said Guillermo Goyri from Psyched! Radio SF.

One by one on Friday, visitors took a moment to remember someone they'd lost.

"The tradition is that they come and visit us on the Day of the Dead, Día de Muertos, and we can feel their presence, and we can be together," said Goyri.

Miguel Flores from the Latin psychedilica band Viaje Najual said while the tradition started in Mexico, everyone is welcome to celebrate.

"You don't need to be Mexican or Mexican American to celebrate this day, you know," said Flores. "We've all lost somebody at some point in our lives and everyone is welcome to celebrate the same day or whenever you want."

Music and celebrations for Día de Muertos are planned through Monday.

