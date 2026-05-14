San Francisco 2-year-old son & nanny hit by truck

The Brief The incident: A toddler in a stroller and his nanny were hit by a pickup truck on April 16 at the intersection of Chestnut and Laguna Streets. The Cause: Police have not yet said what caused the driver to crash into the nanny and the child or who's at fault. Neighbors and officials say drivers frequently ignore the existing four-way stop; police enforcement is reportedly down 90%. Others say inattention by pedestrians and/or drivers may also be a factor. The Response: SFMTA is planning to install "playground warning" signs and implement "daylighting" to improve visibility this month. Community Action: Workers at a nearby preschool have launched a petition for raised crosswalks and flashing lights; a fundraiser has been started for the injured nanny



Lindsay Kinder says she never imagined a routine walk to the park would turn into a nightmare.

On the morning of April 16, around 1 p.m., Kinder’s 2-year-old son was strapped into his stroller as his nanny navigated the crosswalk at the intersection of Chestnut and Laguna streets in San Francisco. As they reached the halfway point, the driver of a pickup truck making a left turn struck them both.

"It's just shock," Kinder told KTVU on Wednesday. "You never send your kid out in the morning and think that any of this would happen."

'A loud, heavy thud'

What they're saying:

A nanny and 2-year-old were injured in an April 16, 2026 when a pickup truck struck them in San Francisco.

Priscila Eugenio Lopez, director of the nearby Hungry Caterpillars Preschool, was walking with a group of a dozen children at the same intersection when she heard the impact.

"The sound was a loud, heavy thud," Lopez recalled.

Lopez has since helped launch an online petition demanding the city take action. Despite the intersection having a four-way stop, she says the current measures are failing to protect the neighborhood's many young families.

"They're not working," Lopez said. "We see people blow the stop signs every day."

High-injury network

Big picture view:

The intersection sits within the San Francisco Department of Public Health’s "High Injury Network," a designation for city streets that see a high number of severe and fatal traffic injuries.

District Supervisor Stephen Sherrill says there have been two serious accidents at that intersection since 2021.

Sherrill is calling for a return to strict police enforcement, noting that traffic citations have plummeted.

"Traffic tickets are down 90% from their high," Sherrill said. "Drivers know that if they run a stop sign, they won’t get ticketed, and that’s wrong."

City response, next steps

What's next:

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency told KTVU it is working with the family and the community to assess further improvements.

In a statement, the agency confirmed it will install "playground warning" signs and complete "daylighting"—a process that involves removing parking spaces near corners to increase lines of sight—by the end of May.

For Kinder, signs aren't enough. She is pushing for physical infrastructure changes, such as raised crosswalks and flashing lights.

"It feels preventable," Kinder said. "There’s nothing more precious in our city, in our world, than our children."

While the toddler escaped with fewer injuries thanks to being strapped into his stroller, Kinder says the nanny is still recovering from her injuries. An online fundraiser has been established to assist with her medical expenses.

San Francisco police say the crash remains under investigation and have not released information regarding citations for the driver.



Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU.

The Source: Toddler crash victim's mother Lindsay Kinder, SFMTA, SF Supervisor Stephen Sherrill, San Francisco Police Department



