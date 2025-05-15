San Francisco 49ers season schedule shared

"Saddle up, Faithful. It's go time."

The NFL has shared the upcoming schedules for the San Francisco 49ers, and the team celebrated the announcement Wednesday by posting on social media an Oregon Trail-themed video, or "The Golden Trail," about the season and the teams they will face.

The Niners will face the Seattle Seahawks on the road in the season opener.

Then, they will face the New Orleans Saints and the Arizona Cardinals in the following games.

For the preseason games, the Niners will face the Denver Broncos followed by the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Specific dates have yet to be announced.

