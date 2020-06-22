San Francisco: 5 wounded in Tenderloin shooting

San Francisco police are investigating a shooting in the Tenderloin that left five men wounded Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:41 p.m. in the 200 block of Leavenworth Street, about a block away from the Tenderloin police station.

Authorities said none of the victims' injuries appear to be life-threatening.

District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney told KTVU, “This sort of violence in our community is awful and terrifying. I’ve been in close touch with the police captain since the shooting, receiving updates about the condition of the victims, status of the investigation, and [am] supporting however I can.”

Police are asking for witnesses or anyone with suspect information to come forward. They can call the department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444. SFPD 200 374 833.