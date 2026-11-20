Person dies trapped under BART train at 24th St. Station
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - A person died after becoming trapped under a BART train in San Francisco, fire officials said.
Death at 24th St. Mission Station
The incident happened at the 24th St. Mission Station, though authorities have not said how the person became trapped.
BART first reported delays around 1:53 p.m. on the Yellow Line, which runs between San Francisco International Airport and Antioch, calling it a major medical emergency that later turned out to be fatal.
The San Francisco Fire Department said the incident is now a police matter.
The Source: Information in this report comes from BART service alerts and the San Francisco Fire Department.