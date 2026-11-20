The Brief A person died after becoming trapped under a BART train at San Francisco's 24th St. Mission Station. The incident, initially reported around 1:53 p.m. as a major medical emergency, caused delays on the Yellow Line between SFO and Antioch. The San Francisco Fire Department confirmed the fatality and said the investigation has been turned over to police.



A person died after becoming trapped under a BART train in San Francisco, fire officials said.

Death at 24th St. Mission Station

The incident happened at the 24th St. Mission Station, though authorities have not said how the person became trapped.

BART first reported delays around 1:53 p.m. on the Yellow Line, which runs between San Francisco International Airport and Antioch, calling it a major medical emergency that later turned out to be fatal.

The San Francisco Fire Department said the incident is now a police matter.