Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM PDT until FRI 9:00 PM PDT, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
6
Wind Advisory
from FRI 9:00 PM PDT until SAT 5:00 AM PDT, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM PDT until FRI 8:00 PM PDT, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 2:00 PM PDT until FRI 11:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM PDT until SAT 5:00 AM PDT, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM PDT until SAT 3:00 AM PDT, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore

San Francisco Bay Area weather: Storm, hail, wind ahead

By KTVU staff
Updated  March 29, 2024 6:13am PDT
Severe Weather
KTVU FOX 2

Wind and rain

Steve Paulson says today will see a lot of wind and rain with cool temps.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Spring is here, and it's starting off pretty stormy.

The National Weather Service said rain, hail and high winds are expected throughout the San Francisco Bay Area region beginning on Friday afternoon and evening. 

Light rain showers are possible Friday morning, particularly at the coast. Rain showers will become heavier and more widespread by noon and last throughout the day. 

The rain and high winds will continue on Saturday morning and could taper off later in the day. 

Meteorologists say that a half-inch or more of rain could fall in San Francisco and Oakland as the cold front passes. The Santa Cruz Mountains could receive 2 inches. 

Thunderstorm chances will increase Friday afternoon and continue until Saturday evening, where the downpours could also bring hail, lightning and high winds. 

Temps will also be cool in the 50s.

The weather should clear for Easter.

By Sunday, the skies should dry out, with only sprinkles predicted. 