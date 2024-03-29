San Francisco Bay Area weather: Storm, hail, wind ahead

Spring is here, and it's starting off pretty stormy.

The National Weather Service said rain, hail and high winds are expected throughout the San Francisco Bay Area region beginning on Friday afternoon and evening.

Light rain showers are possible Friday morning, particularly at the coast. Rain showers will become heavier and more widespread by noon and last throughout the day.

The rain and high winds will continue on Saturday morning and could taper off later in the day.

Meteorologists say that a half-inch or more of rain could fall in San Francisco and Oakland as the cold front passes. The Santa Cruz Mountains could receive 2 inches.

Thunderstorm chances will increase Friday afternoon and continue until Saturday evening, where the downpours could also bring hail, lightning and high winds.

Temps will also be cool in the 50s.

The weather should clear for Easter.

By Sunday, the skies should dry out, with only sprinkles predicted.