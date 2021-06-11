San Francisco car burglar steals "Leo" the Yorkie from vehicle in North Beach

article

A 10-year-old Yorkshire Terrier named Leo was stolen from a parked car in San Francisco's North Beach Thursday night, and San Francisco police are asking the public for help in locating him.

Police say the victims of the auto burglary came to the Central Station to report the crime around 10:15 p.m.

The victims had left their beloved Yorkie inside of their locked Lexus sedan on North Point Street near Powell Street.

Leo, the Yorkie. Photo: SFPD.

When they returned to their car, they discovered someone had smashed a window and stolen Leo, who was in a soft, nylon-style dog carrier.

Police say the person who stole Leo also took a suitcase from the car. They also say it's not clear if there is more than one suspect.

Leo was inside of a dog carrier that looked like this. Photo: SFPD.

Leo has minor health issues, police say. They are asking for the public's help in locating Leo as quickly as possible and reuniting him with his parents.

If you have any information about Leo, or the person responsible for stealing him, contact SFPD using their Tip Line at (415) 575-4444. You can also Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.