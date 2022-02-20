San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade 2022 roars back in style

article

The San Francisco Chinese New Year Festival and Parade is the largest celebration of its kind in the world, organizers say, with thousands of fans who lined up along Market Street Saturday night to witness dancers, tigers and floats ring in the lunar new year.

KTVU is a co-sponsor of the event and employees participated in the parade from the top of a double decker bus.

Last year's parade was canceled because of the pandemic. But this year, families were out – many of them maskless – enjoying the Year of the Tiger from the sidewalk, bleachers and even in tall apartment windows.

The parade kicked off at Market Street and 2nd Street, and wound its way around Union Square, before ending at Kearny Street and Columbus Avenue. The whole route stretched 1.3 miles through San Francisco.

ALSO: Behind the scenes look at Chinese New Year Parade floats

Event organizers say hundreds of yards of LED lights and more than a quarter ton of glitter were incorporated into the parade's elaborate floats and costumes.

The parade also included several special guests, including this year's grand marshal, actor and producer, Daniel Wu. The Berkeley native is best known for the films Warcraft and Tomb Raider.

The parade wrapped up with the iconic, golden dragon passing through, followed by a fireworks show, which lit up San Francisco's Union Square.

Millions more get to watch the parade on Feb. 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on TV. Click here to get details

Children from Alamo Elementary School wait for the San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade. Feb. 18, 2022

KTVU employees take a selfie at the San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade. Feb. 18, 2022

KTVU's Alex Savidge, Rosemary Orozco and Amber Lee at the San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade. Feb. 18, 2022

KTVU's Sal Castaneda, James Torrez, Emma Goss and guest at the San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade. Feb. 18, 2022

Market Street was alive at the San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade. Feb. 18, 2022

The night sky is lit up with red and gold at the San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade. Feb. 18, 2022

KTVU anchor Claudine Wong smiles at the San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade. Feb. 18, 2022

A little boy watches as the San Francisco Police Department gets ready to participate in the San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade. Feb. 18, 2022

It's the year of the tiger at this years San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade. Feb. 18, 2022

Assemblyman Phil Ting rides in a red car at the San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade. Feb. 18, 2022

A girl from Alamo Elementary School in San Francisco washes her hands before the San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade. Feb. 18, 2022

The KTVU double decker bus rolls down the San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade. Feb. 18, 2022

KTVU viewer Michelle Bilensky enjoys the San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade. Feb. 18, 2022

People watch the San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade from their apartment windows. Feb. 18, 2022

Mayor London Breed waves to the crowd during the San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade. Feb. 18, 2022

Politicians and businesses participate in the San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade. Feb. 18, 2022

Red and gold are good luck colors. A woman twirls in the San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade. Feb. 18, 2022

A woman smiles as she marches in the San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade. Feb. 18, 2022

A woman in a red cape marches in the San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade. Feb. 18, 2022

Dancers in costume get ready to march at the San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade. Feb. 18, 2022

Parade watchers enjoy the San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade from Macy's windows. Feb. 18, 2022

Spectators light off fireworks at the San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade. Feb. 18, 2022

Dignitaries line up near the end of the KTVU employees pose after the San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade. Feb. 18, 2022

KTVU employees rode on a double decker bus in the San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade. Feb. 18, 2022

Advertisement