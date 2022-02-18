Chinese New Year Parade: how to watch

article

The Chinese New Year Parade, one of San Francisco's most popular traditions, returns to the city streets on Saturday, February 19.

The parade was postponed in 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.

KTVU, which started broadcasting the event in 1987, will once again air the parade.

The broadcast will be on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 6-8 pm. Watch the parade on KTVU FOX 2 or KTVU.com.

