Chinese New Year Parade: how to watch

By KTVU Staff
The Chinese New Year Parade, one of San Francisco's most popular traditions, returns to the city streets on Saturday, February 19.

The parade was postponed in 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.

KTVU, which started broadcasting the event in 1987, will once again air the parade.

The broadcast will be on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 6-8 pm. Watch the parade on KTVU FOX 2 or KTVU.com. 

More stories and videos about the Chinese New Year Parade and Lunar New Year are here: bit.ly/3GXoLoZ

Behind the scenes look at Chinese New Year Parade floats

A team of artists has worked for months to make the parade pop with color and come alive. Stephanie Mufson and her team pour their hearts into every detail of every float. KTVU's Christien Kafton got a look inside the creative workshop.