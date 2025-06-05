San Francisco DA files charges connected to thousands of dollars in theft from Target

article

The San Francisco District Attorney's office on Friday announced that it had filed charges in connection with a burglary and attempted grand theft at a Mission Street business dating back to October 2024.

The defendant, 51-year-old Neil Peck, pleaded not guilty to all charges at a June 4 arraignment.

Peck is charged with 14 counts of shoplifting with priors, one count of second-degree commercial burglary, one count of grand theft of personal property and one count of commercial shoplifting.

Court documents state that Peck was arrested on May 23, 2025. He is alleged to have stolen over $1,400 of merchandise, including toothpaste, razors, medications, hair appliances, women's pants and gum from the Target on Mission Street.

The San Francisco Police Department states that Peck was a suspect in "dozens of other thefts" from the same location, and began investigating him for prior theft incidents. Their investigation concluded he was a suspect in 16 additional incidents between Oct 2024 and May 2025, and is alleged to have stolen items totaling nearly $8,000.

The District Attorney's office claims Peck is a flight risk and has moved to have him detained until his next court appearance, which is scheduled for June 16.