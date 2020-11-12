San Francisco firefighter being treated for traumatic brain injury

The San Francisco firefighter who was badly hurt earlier this month in the South of Market district is being treated for traumatic brain injury.

Firefighter Matt Vann on Thursday was still on a ventilator at San Francisco General Hospital and has already had two surgeries to relieve pressure on his brain, according to the union.

Vann was hurt when a Muni bus drove over a fire hose he was holding, knocking him into the air and to the ground.

Vann is married and has an 8-year-old son.



