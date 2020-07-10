San Francisco firefighters respond to Pacific Heights structure fire

article

San Francisco Fire Department is responding to a three-alarm structure fire in Pacific Heights Friday evening.

The fire department tweeted about the blaze on Washington at Franklin at around 7:30 p.m. Fire is reportedly in the garage, second and third floor of 1927 Washington St. as well as an exposure building.

There are no injuries reported at this time, the fire department said. The public is asked to avoid the area.

Images and video of the fire were shared on social media.

It is not clear what started the fire.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.