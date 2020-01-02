San Francisco home prices fall in October, compared with 2018

article

Home prices in San Francisco fell in October, compared with a year ago, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index released Tuesday.

San Francisco home prices slipped 0.4 percent compared with October 2018. Prices in Los Angeles and San Diego rose 2 percent and 2.9 percent.

Nationwide prices rose 3.3 percent in October. The highest gain among 20 cities in a composite index was 5.8 percent in Phoenix.

San Francisco was the only one of 20 cities in the composite index to see an annual decline in prices in October.