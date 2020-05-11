San Francisco hopes to reopen certain businesses May 18

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said that the city is moving forward with gradually reopening certain businesses as early as next Monday to jumpstart the economy.

Breed doubled down on her plan for certain businesses to resume operations with some modifications just days after California Gov. Gavin Newsom allowed for the state to move into Phase 2 of reopening the retail, manufacturing, and logistics sectors.

"I know that people are anxious to see our city reopen. I'm anxious to see our city reopen. This has been a very tough and challenging time for all of us," the mayor said.

While those challenges still remain, the economic fallout from COVID-19 has deeply impacted small business owners across the city who were already facing financial hurdles before the pandemic with the high cost of commercial rent and city taxes and fees.

"Our small businesses that are really the backbone of our city, employing hundreds of thousands of people who sadly were laid off as a result of this crisis," Breed said. "When these businesses are not open, they are not generating any money."



As long as San Francisco continues to make progress in reducing the spread of COVID-19 some retails will be permitted to operate with storefront pickup and delivery next Monday. Those stores include: