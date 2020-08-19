San Francisco likely coming off coronavirus watch list, Newsom says

San Francisco is expected to drop off the COVID-19 watch list Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in a press conference Wednesday.

The state currently has 40 counties on the list, including the eight others that make up the Bay Area.

"It looks as if they're in a position, three plus days, to get off of that monitoring list," Newsom said about San Francisco, the city where he was once mayor.

Santa Cruz, San Diego and Placer counties have all been recently removed too.

The removal of San Francisco from the list would mean that 39 of 58 counties in the state remain at higher risk for virus transmission. Newsom said that overall, hospitalizations and ICU admissions have been decreasing in the state.

If San Francisco leaves the watch list and remains off of it, it may be possible for certain closed industries to reopen.

Advertisement

Counties that have been on the list for three consecutive days are required to shut down gyms, places of worship, non-critical offices, personal care services like nail salons, hair salons and barbershops and shopping malls.

Throughout the state, all indoor dining and other indoor operations are closed and will remain closed, despite watch list status.