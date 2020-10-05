San Francisco man arrested on suspicion of abusing two women

article

A man was arrested Monday on suspicion of battery and elder abuse following an arrest on similar offenses last week, San Francisco police said.

Michael Turner, 34, of San Francisco was in custody Monday when police arrested him following a Sept. 30 arrest for alleged aggravated assault and elder abuse on a 78-year-old woman.

On Sept. 15 the 78-year-old victim was assaulted around 7:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Turk Street. She was struck in the head, fell and lost consciousness. She suffered a broken hip, which was discovered after she went to the hospital, police said.

The second arrest pertained to an aggravated assault that occurred on a 71-year-old woman Sept. 22 in the first block of Jones Street, according to police.

Officers went there at 4:16 p.m. after someone reported an

assault. The victim had injuries to her face and she too lost consciousness, police said.

Turner had allegedly passed the victim's son on the sidewalk and

then the son heard a noise behind him. Police said he turned around and found his mother unconscious.

The son chased the suspect to Market Street and back to the Golden Gate Avenue and Jones Street area but then lost site of him, according to police. The son then went back to help his mother.

Turner was arrested at about 1 p.m. Sept. 30 in the 300 block of

Turk Street.

Anyone with information about the offenses is asked to call the

Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

