San Francisco man charged in shooting death of his mother

The Brief Marvin Duran, 32, is accused of fatally shooting his mother last week outside her San Francisco home, according to prosecutors. Duran is charged with murder and three counts of child endangerment. His mother died from a gunshot wound to the head, authorities said.



A San Francisco man was charged with gunning down his mother outside her home last week.

Suspect pleaded not guilty

What we know:

Marvin Duran, 32, was arraigned on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is charged with one count of murder with an allegation that he personally and intentionally used a firearm, as well as three counts of child endangerment, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

According to court documents, officers from the San Francisco Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Brookdale Avenue at around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday. They found the victim lying in front of her home with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead minutes later.

Multiple witnesses saw Duran allegedly shoot the victim at close range, prosecutors said.

The District Attorney's office requested that Duran be held without bail, citing a public safety risk. A judge granted the motion, and he remains in custody.

Duran's next court appearance is scheduled for July 8 for a preliminary hearing.