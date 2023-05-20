San Francisco man charged with attempted murder of mail carrier

A federal grand jury has indicted a San Francisco man for attempted murder after gunshots were fired at a mail carrier attempting to deliver a package at his address, prosecutors said.

Vo Nguyen made an initial federal court appearance Friday, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Prosecutors said the carrier was attempting to deliver mail to a woman outside Nguyen's residence on April 1 when Nguyen allegedly came out of the house, yelling at him.

When the carrier escaped down the street, Nguyen allegedly gave chase and was pepper-sprayed by the USPS employee. Nguyen allegedly got into a Toyota Land Cruiser and found the carrier on a nearby street and fired at him seven to eight times, prosecutors said.

As the carrier tried to run away, Nguyen allegedly fired an additional five shots.

The carrier took cover behind a parked SUV in a driveway, and Nguyen made a U-turn, drove back up the street, and fired three more times until he ran out of ammunition, prosecutors said.

Nguyen is charged with assault on a federal employee with a deadly weapon, attempted murder of a federal employee and using a firearm in a crime of violence.

If found guilty, Vo faces up to 20 years in prison on the assault and attempted murder charges. The firearm charge carries a penalty of 10 years to life in prison.