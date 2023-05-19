SFPD fatally shoot allegedly-armed suspect following standoff in Glen Park neighborhood

San Francisco Police Department say an armed suspect was shot and killed Friday in the Glen Park neighborhood following a standoff.

In conflicting statements, police said the suspect entered a residence or a business with a firearm on the 100 block of Bosworth Street. Someone, who discovered the suspect had entered the home, was able to escape, according to police. Police said it was a worker at the business who exited and contacted them.

Neighbors described the heavy police presence in the area where they witnessed a standoff and hearing gunshots.

Police said the standoff began around 2:20 p.m. and lasted about three and half hours. The allegedly-armed suspect refused to comply once they made contact, according to police. Officials said officers shot the suspect as they were attempting to negotiate.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital where they died. Police did not have further details about the suspect.

Neighbors we spoke with talked about how scary it was having something like this happen in their neighborhood.

San Francisco's Department of Emergency Management alerted residents shortly after 4 p.m. about "police activity" and for residents to avoid the area of Bosworth Street between Milton and Marsily streets.

Neighbors said police swarmed the street and tried to make contact with a person inside a home at the corner of Bosworth and Cuvier streets when they heard gunshots.

Michela MacFarland, who lives across the street from where this happened, said police were trying to negotiate with someone in a unit above the New Bosworth Market.

"They said they were still negotiating, still talking with him and then just a short while later, it was succession…quick rapid fire. Three shots or so," said MacFarland.

Neighbors said police were on a bullhorn, trying to speak with the person barricaded inside and were speaking in both English and Spanish.

Officers were positioned on rooftops and balconies with riffles when around 5:30 p.m., neighbors said they heard several gunshots.

"It's frightening," said MacFarland. "What can I say? I mean, I don't want to say it's another day in San Francisco, but the rate things are going around here, it's pretty bad."

San Francisco Police Department is required to hold a town-hall meeting on the shooting within 10 days. The district attorney's office is also investigating this shooting.