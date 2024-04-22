article

A San Francisco man died by drowning in a reservoir in Stanislaus County over the weekend.

Sheriff's deputies received a report at around 1:51 p.m. on Sunday of a swimmer in distress at Woodward Reservoir, the Stanislaus County sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office identified the swimmer as Oscar Rafael Coello-Flores, 24, of San Francisco.

The swimmer was trying to swim from the shore of Mountain View Point to "Area-A," but appeared to grow fatigued and became overcome by the elements as he struggled to keep above the water's surface.

First responders were unable to locate him in time, and he drowned 45 feet from the shore of Mountain View Point.