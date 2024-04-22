Expand / Collapse search

San Francisco man drowns in Woodward Reservoir

By Aja Seldon
Published  April 22, 2024 12:15pm PDT
Oscar Rafael Coello-Flores, 24, of San Francisco, died on Sunday after drowning at Woodward Reservoir. (Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office)

A San Francisco man died by drowning in a reservoir in Stanislaus County over the weekend.

Sheriff's deputies received a report at around 1:51 p.m. on Sunday of a swimmer in distress at Woodward Reservoir, the Stanislaus County sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office identified the swimmer as Oscar Rafael Coello-Flores, 24, of San Francisco.

The swimmer was trying to swim from the shore of Mountain View Point to "Area-A," but appeared to grow fatigued and became overcome by the elements as he struggled to keep above the water's surface.

First responders were unable to locate him in time, and he drowned 45 feet from the shore of Mountain View Point.