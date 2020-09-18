San Francisco Mayor lays out timeline for reopening indoor dining

article

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced plans Friday for how restaurants in the city will be allowed to reopen indoor dining options for their customers.

Breed says once the city is classified as "orange" on the State's tiered system, restaurants can reopen indoor dining at 25% capacity, up to 100 people, given the establishment meets the criteria and is approved by the city to reopen.

The earliest that indoor dining could reopen would be at the end of September, once the state reevaluates the city using its tiered system.

If local coronavirus cases and hospitalizations do not remain stable, San Francisco may not meet the criteria of the "orange" tier and will remain in the "red" tier.

“We appreciate our vibrant restaurant community’s sacrifice throughout this pandemic, and we want to thank them for their cooperation and patience that has brought us to this point,” said Dr. Colfax. “While health officials continue to monitor the virus, we also need San Franciscans to continue practicing the health and safety precautions needed for us to reopen our city gradually.”

“Restaurants have been hit hard by COVID-19. Many have adapted with takeout and outdoor dining, but they’ve still been barely hanging on and, sadly, some have closed for good,” said Mayor Breed. “We are laying out the next steps to make sure restaurants are ready to reopen as safely as possible. I want to thank the Golden Gate Restaurant Association for working with us to get to this point. Helping our restaurant industry survive this pandemic is a key part of our longer-term economic recovery.”

The Mayor also announced in-classroom learning with limited capacity for TK-6th grade can resume on Sept. 21 for schools that have submitted a safety plan and recieved approval from the city.

Indoor museums and galleries may submit their safety plans, and may also reopen on Sept. 21, given their safety plan is approved.

The city continues to evaluate ways to resume other activities, including nightclubs, bars, movie theaters, and offices.